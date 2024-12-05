Kate Linder on Why She Still Works as a Flight Attendant After 42 Years on The Young and the Restless

Kate Linder, known for her 42-year role as Esther Valentine on CBS’s The Young and the Restless, isn’t just a soap opera legend. At 77 years old, she continues working her part-time job as a flight attendant, a gig she’s kept for decades despite her successful acting career.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Linder explained why she’s stayed with United Airlines alongside her Hollywood career. “One day I’m on set, the next day I’m at the Hollywood Christmas parade, and then I’m serving coffee at 35,000 feet,” she said. “It keeps you grounded. You don’t forget who you are that way.”

Linder joined The Young and the Restless in 1982, celebrating the show’s recent milestone of airing its 13,000th episode. Reflecting on her time on the iconic soap, she shared, “It’s been over 42 years, and I’m just absolutely thrilled to still be part of it.”

While working in the skies, Linder often encounters fans. Recalling one such interaction, she said, “I was at the gate, and a woman looked at me and said, ‘Kate Linder? No, you’re not.’ I replied, ‘I was when I woke up!’ She couldn’t believe I was working that flight—and she ended up being on it!”

Balancing two jobs might seem overwhelming, but Linder feels fortunate. “I’ve seen people believe their own press. I feel so lucky to do what I do. No one in my family was in showbiz, so for me, it’s been about taking one step forward and two steps back. How lucky am I?”

Earlier this year, Linder told PEOPLE that her dual roles have been both “crazy” and “amazing.” She revealed that she initially took the flight attendant job for flexibility while pursuing acting. “I thought, if I can do both, why not keep going?” she said.

Linder has even tailored her flight routes to accommodate her schedule. “I love Denver, San Francisco, and Hawaii turns—they let me make it back in time if I have something that night,” she explained.

For Kate Linder, working as both a flight attendant and an actress is a dream come true. The balance between the two careers has kept her grounded, grateful, and connected to her roots, even after decades in Hollywood. Her passion for both roles serves as an inspiring reminder to always pursue what you love.

