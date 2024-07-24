Here’s How Many Messages Kate Middleton and King Charles Received Following Their Cancer Diagnosis: Find Out

Kate Middleton and King Charles shocked the world earlier this year by announcing their cancer treatments. Since then, many have sent their well wishes to both of them.

The Royal Household has now released a collection of messages received by both individuals, highlighting the public's love and support. These heartfelt notes reflect the deep care people have for the royal family during this challenging time. Read on for more details.

How many messages did Kate Middleton and King Charles receive?

According to People, on July 24, the Royal Household released the 2023-2024 financial year’s Sovereign Grant Report, which detailed the royal family’s yearly financial statement and highlighted their official work.

A notable figure from the report revealed the volume of mail received: nearly 30,000 messages were sent to the Princess of Wales and King Charles following their respective cancer announcements.

The report indicated that The Royal Household received a total of 138,303 letters over the year, with 27,620 containing well-wishes for both the 42-year-old Princess Kate and the 75-year-old King Charles.

King Charles's cancer diagnosis was made public in February, and Kate Middleton shared her own diagnosis the following month. During this time, many rumors circulated online about her condition. However, these speculations were addressed when the Princess of Wales posted a video about her health on social media.

More about King Chareks and Kate Middleton

Following the cancer revelations of both King Charles and Princess Kate, they decided to prioritize their health before resuming their public royal obligations.

King Charles returned to public engagements on April 30, continuing his behind-the-scenes work. Meanwhile, Kate has largely stayed out of the public eye to focus on her health.

The Princess of Wales was seen publicly during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14 and at Trooping the Colour on June 15. However, palace aides emphasized that Middleton's attendance at Trooping the Colour did not indicate a formal return to her royal duties.

In announcing her participation in the King’s birthday parade on June 14—her first public appearance since her cancer revelation—Princess Kate stated that her treatment was “ongoing” and that she was “starting to do a little work from home.”

