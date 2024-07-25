How Does Prince William And Kate Middleton Enhance Diversity Efforts Within Their Staff? Reports Explain

Prince William and Kate Middleton are making efforts to increase diversity within their staff, according to a new report. Newsweek reveals that their household employs 66 people, with 14 percent, or about nine, coming from ethnic minority backgrounds.

The staff is also diverse in gender, with 67 percent, or 44 people, being female, and the rest male. The Sovereign Grant report mentions that the royal couple is working on improving representation and fostering an inclusive culture within their team.

According to Newsweek, the report from Sovereign Grant read, “Work has continued in support of the royal household’s inclusion and diversity strategy which aims to improve representation, but also to support a wholesale approach to ensuring the royal household’s culture is inclusive, encouraging engagement and authenticity across all teams.”

Buckingham Palace has different diversity figures and aims to have 14 percent of its staff from ethnic minority backgrounds by 2025. King Charles III’s household reported that 11.4 percent of its employees were from ethnic backgrounds.

However, there is a 3.9 percent pay gap, meaning ethnic minority staff earn less than their white colleagues. For gender, 53 percent of the staff are female, with a 2.2 percent gender pay gap.

In 2021, the Prince and Princess of Wales Foundation pledged to enhance diversity. The foundation’s 2020 report emphasized its commitment to equality and creating a respectful work environment.

How did Prince William and Kate Middleton honor Princess Diana's memory?

When Prince William and Kate Middleton named their daughter Princess Charlotte, they wanted to honor William’s late mother, Princess Diana. However, they chose not to use Diana as her first name to avoid constant comparisons with the late princess.

Instead, they used Diana as one of Charlotte's two middle names, along with Elizabeth, to pay tribute to both Diana and Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born on May 2, 2015. Royal commentator Richard Kay explained to Vanity Fair that this choice was a respectful way to remember Diana without putting pressure on Charlotte.

Diana’s friend Simone Simmons mentioned that Diana would have been delighted with the name, seeing it as a fitting tribute to her memory, per the outlet.

Prince Harry also honored Diana by naming his daughter, born on June 4, 2021, Princess Lilibet Diana. This choice reflects both brothers' efforts to keep their mother's legacy alive in their children’s names.

