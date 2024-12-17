Kate Middleton adds a coquette twist to her Christmas look with a black bow on her red peacoat

On the 6th of December in 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, looked impeccably resplendent for the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London. She adorned herself in a gorgeous red number that turned heads as she walked. The bright red piece fitted Kate perfectly, exuding grace and elegance. Let's now take a closer look at her outfit.

Middleton flaunted a contemporary and festive style for this year's holiday celebrations. She appeared dressed in a bright, striking, full-length peacoat designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The peacoat would surprise anyone, and it looks fantastic when embellished with a lovely black velvet holiday bow at the front, adding a coquette touch.

The peacoat undoubtedly gets a sophisticated touch from the black buttons, collars, and flap pockets, making it even more elegant and adding a timeless touch. The rich red fabric with a festive black velvet bow made this piece a worthy pick for the occasion, brilliantly merging classic tailoring with a holiday touch.

Middleton wore the coat with suede pointed-toe booties in a similar color, which complemented the cute bow detail. As she glided, the coat's leg split, revealing the hidden plaid underneath, giving royal fans a glimpse into her fashionable red outfit.

For her beauty look, the Princess of Wales wore her brunette hair in loose waves to bring a carefree effect. The glowing skin was matched by the glistening foundation and the delicate tint of pink lipstick, which lent a fresh touch. The dainty pearl drop earrings, an added silver cuff bracelet on her wrist, and a ring on her left hand rounded off her elegant finish to her festive look in true grace and style.

Who knew a peacoat could do that? Very holiday appropriate. Kate Middleton, ladies and gents, has got us all wrapped up in a bow—and we're loving it! Middleton's holiday attire strikes the perfect balance between vintage and new trends, showing off her skill in balancing royal fashion with the latest trends.

