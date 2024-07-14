'Great To See You Back': Kate Middleton And Prince William Show Support For Princess Anne As She Resumes Royal Duty Post Injury

Love and care between families are unconditional and loved ones deserve support in sickness and glory. Recently, royal members Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a supportive post on their Instagram Stories for Princess Anne. She is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and she was spotted for the first time after being hospitalized for a horse-related injury in June 2024.

The pair reshared a post from the royal family’s official Instagram account, which showed Princess Anne resuming her royal duties as she visited the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire. Over the picture, they wrote, “Super Trooper! So great to see you back so soon!” before signing off with their initials, “W & C x.”

What happened to Princess Anne?

Buckingham Palace announced on June 24 that Princess Anne who is a lifelong equestrian, had sustained a concussion and minor injuries in a horse-related accident at her country residence the day prior and was hospitalized at Southmead Hospital, Bristol. as a precautionary measure. The exact points of the accident are unknown, due to the concussion Princess Anne sustained. However, her injuries were constant with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

A day after the official report, The Telegraph reported that the royal suffered memory loss, which was thought to be temporary, relating to the incident. Following that, she also postponed her trip to Canada. Furthermore, according to BBC, her husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and her daughter Zara and son Peter were on the estate at the time. Her husband then traveled with her to the hospital.

Advertisement

In addition, Sources from PEOPLE confirmed that after she was released on June 28 from the hospital she received rehabilitation support at her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire until her medical team determined it was secure for her to return to her royal duties.

The Royal Family has faced several health setbacks since the start of the year

This hospitalization is yet another one in the royal family, Kate Middleton took to social media to shockingly reveal that she was undergoing treatment for cancer and absent from royal duties after her abdominal surgery in January 2024.

That's not all, King Charles III was also diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. His cancer was discovered during an unrelated procedure for an enlarged prostate. According to Following the treatment, the Palace said the King would postpone his public meetings "to allow for a period of private recuperation."However, King Charles also returned to the public eye at the Easter Sunday service in Windsor in April 2024.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, their message appeared to be a nod to Princess Anne’s hardworking attitude as she often tops the list of the hardest-working royals, typically undertaking hundreds of royal engagements each year.

ALSO READ: ‘Friendly But Detached In Ways’: How Are Kate Middleton-Prince William Dealing With Difficulties Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis? Royal Expert Reveals