Kate Middleton’s Brother James Middleton Urges Nation To Get Out and Vote Amid UK General Election

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton encouraged his followers to get out and vote in the general election. He shared a post on Instagram on 4 July as he headed off to vote in the General Election.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, "No matter your paw-litical stance, make sure your voice is heard today." James posted a photograph of three of his beloved dogs at a polling station.

As of now, there is no law stating that the King cannot vote, although the British monarch refrained from doing so as an action of convention. Besides that, all the senior members of the royal family are allowed to vote but they typically remain neutral in terms of their political views.

Meghan Markle has recently raised her voice to vote

In recent years, one member of the royal family has spoken actively about voting in elections; the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle. According to PEOPLE, Meghan was the first British royal to vote in a US presidential election back in 2020.

Having stepped down as a working royal and moving to The United States, Markle voted in California. It's unknown whether other members of the royal family have voted in the ongoing British election. Moreover, we are also unsure if Kate Middleton will vote in the upcoming elections amidst her ongoing cancer treatment.

More on Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton

James Middleton was a British entrepreneur. The youngest of the Middleton siblings, he briefly attended the University of Edinburgh before dropping out to found a cake-making business. He received significant media attention due to his sister's relationship and connection with Prince William.

Middleton claimed he was dyslexic and also spoke about his depression, becoming a mental health advocate. He was quite active on social media and served as an ambassador for the Pets As Therapy charity.

Earlier in 2024, he supported his sister Kate during her unexpected cancer diagnosis by acknowledging her strong nature and posting a sweet childhood throwback picture of the two together. He is currently married to Alizée Thevenet and share one child named Inigo.

