Princess Eugene Shares Throwback Pictures Celebrating Cousin Zara Tindall’s Silver Medal Win During 2012 London Olympics

It appears that Princess Eugene, 34, is reminiscing about the time when her cousin Zara Tindall competed in the Olympics in 2012 amid the current Olympics. The princess wrote a heartfelt caption under the post, which included a picture of her, her mother Sarah Fergusson, and her sister Princess Beatrice's reaction as they sat among the spectators.

Princess Eugene shares a throwback picture about Zara Tindall

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergusson took to her Instagram on July 29 to share photos of them cheering during the Olympics.

The carousel post includes a picture of the family standing up and clapping during the ceremony. The caption had a mention of her cousin Zara competing and winning a silver medal during the Olympics.

In the lengthy yet wholesome cation, Princess Eugene wrote, “The Olympics is one of the best things in our world,” adding, “It’s such a special time watching superhuman athletes represent their countries, bringing people together and inspiring generations.”

She further mentioned that her favorite moment from 2012 was being on the sidelines as she cheered for the heroes. Princess Eugene added, “Not to mention, the best moment of all, watching my family win silver in eventing, goooo Z!”

The 34-year-old princess asked her followers to tag her in their Olympics photos as she loves seeing and resharing them. Check out the post below.

Advertisement

More about Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall who is a professional equestrian, is the daughter of Princess Anne (the child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip) and Captain Mark Phillips. The couple divorced in 1992.

In 2012, Tindall competed for Team Great Britain in the three-day event (both with the team and individually). This runs in the family as her mother had also competed for the same team in the equestrian event during the Olympics in 1976.

She made history as she was the first Royal family member to take part in the international competition.

Since then, Princess Anne has been actively in touch with this grand event for years, serving as the President of the British Olympic Association since 1983 and with her involvement with the International Olympic Committee in 1992.

In 2012, as per People’s report, Zara's other Royal cousins including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugene, Prince Harry, and Prince William along with his wife, Kate Middleton attended the event to support her and celebrate when she won a silver medal with her teammates.

Advertisement

Her winning the medal became extra special as she received the medal from her own mother.