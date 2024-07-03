Do Prince William And Kate Middleton Go By Different Names In Scotland? Here’s What We Know

Prince William and Kate Middleton are popularly known by their titles of Prince and Princess of Wales in England and other parts of the world. However, the royal couple does not have the same title in Scotland. As the members of the royal family marked their week in Scotland, Prince William went on with the new title.

King Charles and Queen Camilla joined the Prince of Wales at the Order of the Thistle service during the royal week in the constituent country. During the first speech of the monarch in September 2022, his royal highness conferred the Rothesay dukedom to the heir to the throne, Prince William.

Prince and Princess of Wales’ new titles

The Scotland constituency of England has given new titles to Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to media reports, the royal couple goes by the title of Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland. In his first address to the public as a King, Charles stated in his speech, "As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles that have meant so much to me.”

Not only was the eldest son of the monarch given the constituency of Rothesay but he was also upgraded to become the Prince of Wales. Before handing over the dukedom of Scotland to the Duke of Cambridge, King Charles held the title for six decades. In his first speech, the king described Scotland as "the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty."

In addition to Wales and Rothesay, Prince William and Kate Middleton were granted the dukedom of Cornwall. For the honor of Cornwall, the duke and duchess had briefly changed their Instagram bios on the titles of the constituencies.

Royal source comments on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new titles

After the Prince and Princess of Wales were honored with new titles in September 2022, the royal sources conversed with an entertainment portal and briefed the people about the roles of the future King and Queen. One of the sources close to the royal couple revealed, "The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously.”

While the King, Queen, and Prince of Wales appeared at the royal ceremony in Scotland, Kate Middleton remained at her Windsor home with her three kids. The Princess of Wales is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

