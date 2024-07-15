Did Kate Middleton Receive Standing Ovation At Wimbledon Amid Ongoing Cancer Treatment? Here’s All We Know About It

Amid recent setbacks, it seemed brighter days were ahead for the royal family. As they say, after every storm comes sunshine. On July 14, Kate Middleton was spotted at Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, to witness the men's singles final—a rematch between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Middleton's sister, Pippa, also joined the mother-daughter duo for the game.

As they took their seats in the front row of the Royal Box, the crowd greeted Princess Kate Middleton with an unexpected standing ovation. Princess Charlotte flashed her smile with pride, and Kate Middleton was deeply touched by this gesture. Middleton looked radiant in a purple outfit and smiled throughout the entire match.

Kate Middleton has slowly resumed living back to normalcy

Karwai Tang, the photographer who snapped some amazing images of the royal family, told PEOPLE that, knowing Kate, she does not usually take too much time in events and rather walks down the steps and into her seat. But this time, she stood there for a while and took it all in. Perhaps she enjoyed the moment as she waved and smiled.

"She seemed to look no different from the last Wimbledon. It felt like she is back," he said. “For them to cheer and clap when they came in was a great support for her," he added. He also noted that Wimbledon was desperately waiting for Middleton to return and everyone was glad she was back at it.

Kate Middleton loves attending matches at Wimbledon

Although Princess Kate typically attended Wimbledon multiple times each year, she has mostly stayed away recently due to ongoing cancer treatment. Previously, Kate and Prince William were regulars at Wimbledon, ensuring their children also participated in summer sports during breaks.

Before becoming the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate Middleton used to regularly attend Wimbledon. Both Princess Charlotte and Prince George have also joined their parents at Wimbledon matches twice so far.

Organizers expressed hope that Kate would attend and continue the tradition of awarding prizes this year. Club chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport they would give Kate "as much flexibility as possible."

Meanwhile, Prince William skipped this year's Wimbledon finals to support England in yet another important event, which was the Euro 2024 match against Spain in Germany.

