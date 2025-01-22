Kate Middleton Is Relieved ‘To Be In Remission’ Amid Battling Cancer Last Year: Sources

Kate Middleton is moving on from her cancer chapter after having a comparatively tough past year. Following the conclusion of her chemotherapy sessions, the princess released a post claiming that she is currently in remission and optimistic about the future.

Sharing the update on the Duchess of Cornwell's health, the royal sources revealed that Middleton is headed forward with "positivity and hope."

In a conversation with People Magazine, one of the sources close to the princess revealed that it had been a tough journey for the mother of three, but she is relieved to be in remission now.

They claimed, "She has drawn a line under the last year, and she can move forward." The insider went on to share, "The word 'remission' is such a positive one to use, and it just feels a veil has been lifted on their life of the last year, and that they can move forward with positivity and hope."

The member of the royal family recently paid a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she took her chemotherapy sessions and later went on to reflect on her cancer journey. She wrote in a statement, "I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal."

Another one of the royal sources went on to share with the entertainment portal, "It has been a tough journey—harder than we perhaps thought. She has been through a lot, and it has been a rough road. Serious illness like cancer does change you. She has a young family, and it makes you rethink everything—your purpose and what you want to do with your life."

Kate Middleton revealed to be battling cancer in March 2024, and the mother of three at the time prioritized her health, husband, and kids, stepping back from royal duties for a while.

