Kate Middleton Health Update: Her Latest Visit Says THIS About Princess of Wales’ Recovery

It appears Kate Middleton does not shy away from expressing gratitude to those who assisted her during one of the toughest times in her life. According to The Inquisitr, she visited the hospital where she was treated for cancer and, while conversing with the staff, revealed that she is officially in remission.

As per the publication, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, January 13, where she received cancer treatment and spent major of her time recovering. When she mentioned her remission, she also shared that she is focusing on her health.

Middleton reportedly expressed her gratitude to the hospital staff for taking care of her and making her stay as comfortable as possible. She spoke with them about her experience battling cancer.

According to The Daily Mail, Middleton told the staff: “You think treatment’s finished, crack on with that… daily tasks, but that’s still like a real challenge. And talking… the words totally disappear… understanding that as a patient, yes, there are side effects around treatment, but actually, there are more long-term side effects.”

The Princess of Wales also reportedly expressed how hard it is to return to a “normal” routine, as nothing feels normal. She explained how both the mind and body have to be retrained.

During her visit, she met with patients currently being treated at the hospital. Middleton talked about the importance of resilience in battling illness and stressed the benefits of holistic living even after treatment.

She did not forget to mention the toll the illness takes on patients. She also highlighted how families and loved ones of patients are deeply affected as well.

Additionally, Middleton spoke about how she and her husband, Prince William, made the decision to keep her cancer treatment private. She discussed the challenges they faced navigating each day with their children and family.

Now in remission, Middleton is reportedly looking ahead to the new year with hope and is determined to embrace each moment that comes her way. She is also planning to pay for the generosity ahead in terms of charity for cancer treatment and intends to support advancements in this field, according to the report.

