Kate Middleton’s Uncle Gary Goldsmith Predicts Prince Harry Will ‘Come Back’ And Be ‘Part Of Gang’

Kate Middleton's uncle, Garry Goldsmith, shared how sad he thinks it is that Megan Merkle and Prince Harry have stepped down from their royal duties.

During the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother U.K. Season 23, 58-year-old Goldsmith shared his views on the Royal Family's dynamics. After a fellow contestant, Louis Walsh, asked if he could discuss them in the Big Brother House, Goldsmith replied, "I can pretty much voice my opinion about everything unless there’s a red laser dot on my chest."

As the younger brother of Carole Middleton, the mother of the Princess of Wales, Goldsmith elaborated to Walsh that while he believes "Harry was truly, truly loved, immensely loved," he perceives a particular dynamic among Harry, Kate, and Prince William. He remarked on their apparent comfort and ease with each other.

Garry Goldsmith's thoughts on Prince Harry stepping down

Goldsmith expressed his belief that introducing another person to the trio "disrupts the harmony and generates unnecessary drama, which I honestly don't believe exists, and revises history by portraying [Harry] as unhappy, which I find unjust."

“You can’t throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style and write books about it and then expect to be invited around for Christmas,” he added, alluding to Harry's tell-all Spare.

“I just think it’s really sad,” he continued. “At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang.”

“He might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation. I think everyone will give him a chance again,” added the Big Brother contestant. “I think the meanest thing I said was, ‘He wouldn’t make my pub quiz team.’”

Goldsmith's perspective on what it’s like to be related to the princess

When asked what it's like to be related to the princess or know and be part of the royal family up close, Goldsmith went ahead and said,

Do you want the absolute truth? I didn’t vote for it; it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you,” he explained.

“They call me a ‘Buncle,' a bad uncle; apparently, every family has them. It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children, and I love the fact that she’s putting family first,” continued Goldsmith.

He continued to praise his niece and the prince: “Her and William are the saviors of the royal family. Although I will say, Charles has done a spectacular job."