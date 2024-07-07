Kate Winslet Honors Titanic Producer Jon Landau; Says ‘His Passion For Filmmaking Deepened With Age’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Kate Winslet recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Jon Landau, the producer of Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water, after his death at the age of 63 as per Deadline. Winslet admired Landau's boundless enthusiasm for filmmaking and exceptional ability to nurture and support creative teams.

A long-standing professional relationship with Jon Landau

Kate Winslet has known Jon Landau since she was twenty years old. Landau, best known for his work on blockbusters such as Titanic and Avatar, had a long-lasting impact on Winslet's career and the film industry.

Before Titanic, Winslet was well-known for her roles in arthouse films like Sense and Sensibility and Heavenly Creatures. The 1997 film, directed by James Cameron and produced by Landau, launched Winslet to international stardom.

Titanic became the highest-grossing film of its time, earning $2.2 billion worldwide, a record that was later broken by Cameron's Avatar at $2.92 billion. Winslet's performance as Rose DeWitt Bukater, a wealthy passenger who falls in love with Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack Dawson, earned her a second Oscar nomination, this time for Best Actress.

Jon Landau: A passionate and compassionate producer

Reflecting on Landau's career, Winslet shared about his deep passion for filmmaking, which she said only grew stronger with age. "His passion for filmmaking only deepened with age," Winslet said, showing Landau's enthusiasm, which influenced everyone he worked with.

Advertisement

Landau's ability to connect with others on a personal level set him apart in the industry. "Jon Landau was the kindest and best of men," Winslet explained. She further said, "He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people."

Reuniting for Avatar: The Way of Water

Winslet rejoined Landau and Cameron for the 2022 sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. In this film, she plays Ronal, a member of the Metkayina sea clan who shelters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family as they flee human conquerors. The film grossed $2.3 billion, bolstering Landau's reputation for producing successful films.

"His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work," Winslet said, sharing about how Landau balanced his professional achievements with his personal values. She said, "He was always full of smiles and gratitude."

Jon Landau's influence on the film industry and those who have worked with him is undeniable. Winslet's heartfelt tribute reflects the profound loss felt by many people. "I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone," Winslet said, evoking the shock and sadness that come with the loss of a beloved colleague and friend.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).

ALSO READ: 'Love You Leggy': Nick Cannon And Bre Tiesi Shares Glimpse Of Son Legendary's Shark-Themed Birthday Bash