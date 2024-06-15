Mare Of Easttown Producers And Kate Winslet Reportedly In 'Discussions' For A Possible Return With Season 2

When HBO's police drama Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, wrapped up in 2021, many fans hoped it wouldn't be the end. The show's success, including Emmy wins for Winslet, Evan Peters, and Julianne Nicholson, sparked interest in a possible continuation.

HBO’s Casey Bloys mentioned that creator Brad Ingelsby, Winslet, and the producers were discussing the potential for more stories.

In an interview with Variety, Bloy revealed, “(Creator) Brad (Ingelsby) and Kate and the producers are all talking to see if they think there’s a place to go. I think we’ll hear from them in a couple of weeks if they think that it’s a story worth telling, and they’re excited by. I’m excited to hear and see what they have to say.”

Three years later, conversations about a second season are still happening. Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of drama, told Variety that after the 2021 Emmys, “we did run to have discussions about a Season 2. But it did feel too soon.” but it felt too soon. Now, they are having early talks about possibly continuing the story, picking up with Mare years later to explore who she has become.

Orsi plans to speak with Winslet, Ingelsby, and executive producer Mark Roybal to see if there's interest in moving forward with the project. Winslet has been cautious about committing to another season. In a 2022 interview with the podcast Happy Sad Confused, she pondered whether to end on a high note or to take on the challenge of continuing the series.

In her interview with the outlet, when asked if she would reprise her role, Kate Winslet responded with a hesitant "Probably," before changing the subject. While there's no official confirmation yet, the possibility of more Mare of Easttown remains, as discussions continue about where the story could go next.

Kate Winslet addresses feud rumors with Titanic director James Cameron

Kate Winslet has recently addressed rumors of a feud between her and Titanic director James Cameron. In a new interview with Variety, the actress, who played Rose in Titanic, revealed she was "traumatized" after filming the romance-disaster movie.

Winslet expressed regret that speculative gossip overshadowed her actual relationship with Cameron. The Titanic actress said, “There is a part of me that feels almost sad that stupid, speculative Titanic stuff at the time overshadowed the actual relationship I have with him.” she added, “He knows I will be up for anything. Any challenge, any piece of direction you give me? I'll try it.”

Cameron, for his part, denied any rift between them. He remarked, "There was never a rift between us. She had a little postpartum depression when she let go of Rose," per Variety. He added that Winslet goes deep into her characters, which can leave a dramatic impact on her.

Winslet also discussed her struggle with body rumors, stating, "I actually felt a bit beaten up by it, truth be told." She explained that her family was proud of her success, but it was difficult to express how hard it was.

Regarding her daughter, Mia Threapleton, Winslet expressed relief that the damaging criticism has stopped. She mentioned that Mia is emotionally robust and true to herself, and now that the criticism has ceased, she believes her daughter can figure out the rest on her own without any worries.

