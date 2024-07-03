Kate Winslet Receives Lifetime Achievement Award Honor At Munich Film Festival

Kate Winslet, 48, has had an impressive career trajectory. Even after gaining fame for her performance in Titanic early in her career, she has been consistent with her quality of work. For her impactful filmography, the actress got the recognition she deserved. Recently, at the Munich Film Festival, she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kate Winslet honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Mare Of Easttown actress, Kate Winslet attended the Munich Film Festival on Tuesday (July 2) as her new movie, Lee premiered at the event. The Reader star was bestowed with the Munich CineMerit award for her life’s brilliant performances she has put forth, per The Hollywood Reporter.

When Winslet got on the stage to accept the honor, she was welcomed with loud cheers from the crowd. The award was presented by none other than David Kross, who starred alongside the Oscar-winning actress in The Reader.

Winslet wittily said on stage, “It’s like I’m a film star!” She added, “No really, this is not how I usually get treated…I’m just going to lap it up.”

The event’s moderator jokingly said to the actress that she had won every prize under the sun but this was the one she was missing.

During the ceremony, the Eternal Sunshine Of A Spotless Mind actress spoke about her new film Lee, which is based on a true story about Lee Miller. She was a model turned photographer, who eventually became a war photographer during World War II.

Kate Winslet and Kate Solomon discuss about the Lee film

During the Film Festival, Kate Winslet along with the producer of Lee, Kate Solomon passionately spoke about their new venture.

While talking about Lee, Winslet shed light on the long time it took for the film to hit the screens and also about the arduous effort it required.

The Academy Award-winning actress said, “It’s hard to make films as a woman, and it’s hard to get film made about a woman.” Solomons noted that Winslet is virtually in every shot of the movie. Further, the film star revealed that she did not sit down for the entire shoot.

Talking about the movie’s cast, Winslet reflects that they drew up a list of their “dream cast.” Solomon asked to just call them up. Winslet said, “But I don’t know them!’ But I did. And they all said yes.”

The movie features Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Marion Cotillard, Andrea Risenborough and Andy Samberg. The film is slated to release on September 13, 2024, in the UK and it will run in US theaters as well, in the same month.

