‘Might Want To Sit Up Straighter’: Kate Winslet Says She Was Asked To Cover Her Belly Rolls While Filming Her Movie Lee

Kate Winslet, who has always been candid with people, did not shy away this time either. She revealed during an interview that she was asked to cover her belly rolls during a scene in her latest movie, Lee.

While conversing with Harpers Bazaar for their cover story (published on Tuesday) the Titanic star recalled the shocking incident as she told the outlet, “There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini… And one of the crew came up between takes and said: ‘You might want to sit up straighter.’”

Winslet responded, "So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life!'” Winslet added, “It was deliberate, you know?”

The Reader star also revealed that she deliberately stopped working out before the film so her body would appear softer for her role. In response to the outlet’s question whether she would care that her body appeared “less than perfect,” she said, “the opposite.” The actress stated, “I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up”

During her interview, she also expressed that she thinks society is going in a better direction when it comes to how women's bodies are perceived. Winslet said that she did feel a massive sense of relief that women are accepting of themselves and judgment is refused.

The Eternal Sunshine Of A Spotless Mind star added that she did not know a single contemporary of hers who grew up seeing their mother looking in the mirror and saying, “I look nice!” She shared, “My mother never did: it was always, ‘Oh God, I don’t think I can wear this, do I look hippy, does my bum look big?'”

Winslet expressed that so much time is wasted on being hard on ourselves and she is just not doing it ever again. The actress has been previously open about facing bullying because of her weight as a child and as a young adult.

Back in 2016, she opened up to Today about the same. Winslet shared that she was bullied when she was in school. She recalled that it was because of being “chubby” and she had other girls who were “envious” of the actress as she ventured into acting a little bit as a teenage girl.

As per Page Six, when her blockbuster film Titanic was garnering global recognition, her weight was one of the prime topics in the media.

According to the outlet, back in 2003, when it was not that common for actresses to criticize publications, British GQ was called out by Winslet as they edited her body to appear thinner in her February cover. Eventually, they admitted to doing it.

In 2021, the actress revealed that she instructed Craig Zobel, director of Mare of Easttown to not edit her body during the intimate scene, per the publication.

