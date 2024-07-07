'Love You Leggy': Nick Cannon And Bre Tiesi Shares Glimpse Of Son Legendary's Shark-Themed Birthday Bash

Proud parents Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi orchestrated a grand birthday bash for their son Legendary’s birthday bash as he turned 2. The birthday party was shark-themed and the guests enjoyed a good time of nostalgia with all sorts of bubbles, sprinkler games, and more.

Bre Tiesi shared the pictures on her Instagram handle a few days back while keeping Nick in collaboration. The pictures showcased their love for their son and how much Legendary enjoyed his birthday bash. They even shared a video from the birthday party that screamed joy, love, and laughter.

Bre Tiesi’s post about Legendary’s birthday

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram feed, Bre wrote, "LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON IS OFFICIALLY TWO! THE BABY SHARK THEME WAS A HIT (along with a series of colorful heart emojis).” The event included games with bubbles, water sprinklers, face painting, a mobile aquarium with some underwater creatures present in it, along with lots of desserts.

Bre and Nick Cannon have dropped more pictures and videos from that day. A few days back, Bre Tiesi shared a video clip along with a caption that read, “We will celebrate you today and every day little baby shark! 🫧💛 we love you leggy 🥹 Thank you so everyone who made celebrating that much better 🤌🏽."

Nick Cannon is a dad to other kids

Not only Legendary Love Cannon, but Nick is also a dad to his 11 other kids, whom he shares with his ex-significant others. He has 13-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe with Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon (7), and Rise Messiah (21 months), along with Powerful Queen (3 and a half months) whom he shares with Brittany Bell. Nick is also a dad to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (3) and daughter Zeppelin, (20 months), with Abby De La Rosa.

The list also includes Onyx Ice Cole, (19 months ) whom he shares with LaNisha Cole; daughter Halo Marie (19 months) and son Zen (who died at 5 months after suffering from brain cancer) with Alyssa Scott.

Earlier when Nick Cannon was asked about being a dad to these many kids, he told PEOPLE, "Just hearing your kids say, 'I love you, Daddy.' You know what I mean?" He further added, "The first time they say it, whether they're 1 year old or 18 months, to hearing it from your kids that are on the brink of being teenagers, there's nothing better than that.”

Nick even added how he likes the bear hugs, and picking up from school stuff. When asked if he wants to have more kids under his mark, laughingly he said, "I'm chilling right now. There's no plans on the horizon as of yet."

Well, what are your thoughts about Nick Cannon’s son Legendary’s shark-themed birthday bash?

