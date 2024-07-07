Kate Winslet Shares Hilarious Moments During Shoots Of The Regime That Left Her Breathless

Kate Winslet revealed that working on The Regime in a heavily improvised scene left her breathless. The celebrated actress, who stars in this limited series as the Chancellor of an unnamed Central European nation unraveling behind palace walls, had a blast shooting a funny scene in Episode 5. This particular episode, titled All Ye Faithful, is a fan favorite because it showcases Winslet's great comedy timing.

Usually known for her serious roles, Winslet found herself in a scene so hilarious that it left her laughing while filming. Winslet, who plays Chancellor Elena Vernham, and her love interest, Herbert Zubak, consult a dream therapist played by Julia Davis to interpret Zubak's dream. What followed was an absolute banter of laughter due to the improvised nature of the scene. Read on to learn more about it.

Improvised fun in episode 5 of The Regime

In the episode, Chancellor Elena Vernham and her love interest, Herbert Zubak, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, visit a dream therapist portrayed by Julia Davis. The therapist's humorous and peculiar interpretation of Herbert's nightmare made the scene very entertaining.

“Actual pee. Actual pee down the inside of my thigh. I’m sorry to share that,” the actress mused, adding, “It was so f------ hilarious. I couldn’t breathe. That was the only sequence that we really did improvise. We just went for it,” Kate Winslet said.

Executive producer and writer Will Tracy admitted he watched the filming of the dreamy therapy scenes with some pain. “I thought she [Julia Davis] could have been in every episode,” he admitted. “That would have been a really useful device to have her in every episode to track their relationship.”

Kate Winslet talked about creating a flirty character voice

Winslet also revealed how she developed a flirty voice for her character in The Regime. The Academy Award-winning actress experimented with this voice by leaving playful voicemails for the show’s producers.

She said that she tried it out on The Regime’s executive producers, Jessica Hobbs and Stephen Frears, before using it during production. She admitted that it was a bit awkward for her initially, but her voice added a lot of depth and enhanced the appeal of the character and the show.

Furthermore, Winslet also talked about the show's finale, in which Chancellor Vernham unexpectedly regained control of her fictitious country amid a civil war by agreeing to part ways with Herbert and aligning herself with the US. The finale scenes were filled with unexpected moments of humor and tragedy, which the viewers seemed to enjoy. All six episodes of The Regime are available to stream on Max.

