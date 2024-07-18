Kathie Lee Gifford Claps Back at People For Calling Her Out For Being 'Old'; See Here

Famed TV show host Kathie Lee Gifford is responding to critics over comments about her getting too old to run the business. While reuniting with Hoda Kotb, with whom she cohosted the fourth hour of NBC’s Today show, Gifford made sure to clap back at the remarks over her age.

Kathie Lee Gifford claps at critics over comments on her age

She joined Kotb, a cohost of nearly 11 years, to discuss her upcoming historical fiction titled Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior. “Our dear friend, Kathie Lee Gifford, is here. She worked in this beautiful building with me for 11 years,” acknowledged Kotb as she welcomed Gifford on the Today show.

“And ever since then people always ask me, ‘What’s Kath doing? What’s Kath doing?’” the former enquired about, to which Gifford immediately quipped, “Who cares! She’s getting old.” The TV veteran is currently 70 years of age and has been in the business since the 1980s. Her first major gig was on Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, which was a rebrand from a previous version that Ann Abernathy hosted with Regis Philbin.

“And you know what, so are all of you — at the exact same pace; one second at a time,” continued Gifford, before asking everybody to stay off commenting about her age.

Advertisement

Hoda Kotb approached Kathie Lee Gifford to join the show

As to how the idea of Gifford and Kotb hosting the Today Show was conceived, the latter divulged that it was largely a product of her being a fangirl over Gifford and requesting her to make a guest appearance. While appearing in a recent episode of Busy This Week, Kotb recalled how she spotted Gifford and was instantly star-struck. “Look. I know this is crazy and last minute. You don't know us, but would you please come on as a guest host for one day? Just one day only,” Kotb pleaded to the famed star to which she agreed.

Kotb described her as “dazzling” on the guest appearance and an instant crowd winner, so much so that she was made a permanent addition by the showrunners.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Been Really Hard’: Kathie Lee Gifford Opens Up About the Lesson She Learned During Hip Replacement Surgery