‘It’s Been Really Hard’: Kathie Lee Gifford Opens Up About the Lesson She Learned During Hip Replacement Surgery

Kathie Lee Gifford never imagined surgery would be this challenging for her. The star, currently recovering from her recent hip replacement surgery amidst the release of her new historical nonfiction book, Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior, told PEOPLE that she has been busy mending.

The former Today co-host had hoped the surgery would be easy, but Gifford revealed it was one of the most painful situations of her entire life. "It's been really hard," she added. The star further mentioned that adjusting to rest and doing things slowly was difficult for her, as she wasn't accustomed to taking things slow and resting. She only realized its gravity when her doctors highlighted its importance.

Why did Kathie Lee Gifford have to get her hip replacement surgery?

Kathie Lee Gifford had to get her hip replacement surgery because her “hips were down to the nubs,” as she put it. The television personality shared that she realized she could only do as much as her body allowed her to do. Having always enjoyed a busy lifestyle, she was off her walker in two days and off her medications in three days.

However, once doctors warned her, she realized that she needed to slow down and focus on recovery. "I have learned from this that you can only do so much. You're just human. And I'm so grateful," she added.

Furthermore, Gifford's doctors told her she would “never, ever, ever be” going through this if it weren’t for her active lifestyle. The star, who has been an overachiever, made movies and got on stage with high heels on for hours and still kept going. However, she revealed that she has no regrets because you only get to live once.

More on Kathie Lee Gifford's new book

Gifford’s historical nonfiction, book titled Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior released on July 16, 2024. The book gives deep insight into how Herod came to power, how corruption and an ancient evil threatened the stability of a nation, and how a teenage Mary was called to traverse these obstacles to bring the Savior, Jesus, our living hope, into the world, according to an official description.

Previously, Kathie Lee has released studio music albums and several books apart from acting and hosting shows. In 2021, Gifford was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to the television industry.

