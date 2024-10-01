Kathryn Hahn Reacts To Getting Mistaken For Ana Gasteyer: 'We Always Are Confused With Each Other'

Kathryn Hahn has absolutely no problem being Ana Gasteyer’s doppelgänger. She often gets mistaken for the 57-year-old SNL veteran and seems quite happy about it. In the 30th September episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, the Agatha All Along star explained how often she has been confused for Gasteyer, during her visit to the show.

Hahn comedically said that it often happens to her that people confuse her with Gasteyer. The latter would send messages holding Starbucks cups referring to the character played by Hahn in Bad Moms where she starred alongside Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell. Hahn said, "I'm always confused, and flatteringly so, with Ana Gasteyer. We always are confused with each other."

The Woman On Top actress once even posted a picture holding said Starbucks cup saying ‘BAD MOM!’ on Instagram. She humorously captioned it, "Someone tell Kathryn Hahn I have her cappuccino."

Hahn also described how people have approached her with questions about whether she was on Saturday Night Live because of her close resemblance with Gasteyer who was a cast member on the show from 1996 to 2002.

She did clarify that they both went to Northwestern while Gasteyer said that there was likewise no denying that they both developed quite impressive portfolios over the years.

"I'm very flattered," remarked Gasteyer, as per People. She also had a similar discussion in a 2019 interview with the outlet where she jokingly suggested they should also find out if they are related via searching through ancestry because of their uncanny resemblance look-wise. She suggested they should make use of Ancestry.com for the same.

The Wine County actress stated, "Every single day, I probably get a compliment for her, and every single day, she gets a compliment for me." She added that her dream collaboration with Kathryn would be to play sisters.

Kathryn Hahn is currently celebrating the success of her latest witchy venture, Marvel's Agatha All Along streaming on Disney+. The show is a spin-off a continuation of Scarlet Witch's story in WandaVision series. It has garnered rave reviews and also stars Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, and others.

