Saturday Night Live Season 50 Premiere Kicks Off With Maya Rudolph As Kamala Harris And Dana Carvey In THIS Role; Deets

Saturday Night Live Season 50 is officially here! and what better way to inaugurate such a milestone than Maya Rudolph's spirited and hilarious return, reprising her role as Kamala Harris. Marking the return of many famous faces and SNL veterans, the show kicked off its 50th edition which coincides with the election season.

Rudolph’s return was known in advance and included her playing a now presidential race candidate Kamala Harris in the stinging cold open. While Jim Gaffigan starred as Kamala's running mate Tim Walz, a role previously turned down by Steve Martin, Dana Carvey played the role of President Joe Biden and Andy Samberg played Douglas Emhoff, Harris' husband.

Dressed as Harris, Rudolph began addressing the audience with a reference to Harris' viral quote, saying, "Look who fell out of that coconut tree. Well, your fun aunt has returned." Her 2020 performance of a skit as the Vice President won her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

She continued her speech, "You see, my campaign is like the Sabrina Carpenter song Espresso. The lyrics are vague but the vibe slaps."

SNL's current cast member James Austin Johnson continued to play Donald Trump while Bowen Yang took on the role of J. D. Vance, Trump’s running mate. The biggest surprise of the night, however, was Dana Carvey returning to the stage as U.S. President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

In the skit, Rudolph's Harris welcomed Carvey's Biden as the last guest when he joked, "A lot of people forget I’m president, including me."

Carvey, who worked on SNL for 7 years between 1986 and 1993, is known for his impression of President George H.W. Bush. In 2011, when Carvey last hosted an episode on SNL, he participated in some skits specials but was not back on SNL until 2016.

Jean Smart was the host of the Season 50 premiere alongside musical guest Jelly Roll. In her monologue, she joked that though she had always wanted to host the sketch comedy show, it was the first and only Saturday that worked with her schedule.

Saturday Night Live Season 50 began with three new faces - Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline, due to another exodus of Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast. SNL will be back the following Saturday with comedian Nate Bargatze in the hosting chair, while Coldplay will perform as a musical guest.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saturday Night Live Season 50: Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, Jean Smart Among Stars Added To Lineup