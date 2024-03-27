Kathy Griffin Compares Her Mental Health With 'Britney And Kanye Combined' In POTUS Controversy; Faces Backlash

Kathy Griffin got into trouble while on The View because of a joke she made about Britney Spears and Kanye West's struggles with mental health.

Kathy Griffin compares herself to Britney and Kanye in Trump Controversy

Kathy Griffin was there to talk about her comedy tour, but she knew people still remember when she posted a controversial photo of herself holding a fake bloody head of Donald Trump.

She mentioned how that photo caused her to lose work for six years and even got her in trouble with the government. Griffin said, “Six years I was out of work because of that [expletive],” she said to the live studio audience, “All about a picture! A picture I took making fun of the president. Which is what you’re supposed to do as a comic.”

When co-host Sara Haines pointed out, You (Kathy Griffin) have survived so much, with "career cancellation and federal investigation over the Trump photo controversy," then Griffin recalled the investigation mentioning her time on the “no-fly list” and when she “stopped at every airport” until she was cleared.

She joked about going through tough times, including addiction and being put in a mental health facility, saying, “Pill addiction, suicide attempt, and I was on a psych hold for three days. I know you can tell why,” she said. “I was on a psych hold so I was like Britney and Kanye combined. It’s like I walked into my own act.”

Advertisement

Kathy Griffin faces backlash for the POTUS joke

Some people in the audience laughed, but many didn't like the joke. Despite this, Kathy Griffin talked about how she's been clean for three-and-a-half years.

One user who goes by @mynameissterelopez commented on the above Instagram post, "That was not a joke. You're actions were disgusting"

A second user: @annarusso8243 chimed in, "You’re not funny"

While @cynthia_whalen_charlebois said on the post, "She made a mistake. She deserved the consequences. That’s how it goes!"

Another person who goes by @royakasven on Instagram expressed, "Making a joke is one thing. What she did was NOT funny. She deserved being cancelled. And I am NOT a Trump supporter"

She also talked about Britney Spears' public breakdown in 2007 and Kanye West's struggles with bipolar disorder. She mentioned attending Paris Hilton's recent birthday party and joked about their long friendship despite her past jokes about Hilton.

The comedian said, “Can you believe it? God, love her for being my friend after I’ve been calling her a dirty whore for 30 years,” Griffin added, “I love it when these celebrities come around!”

The View is a TV show that comes on ABC every weekday morning.

ALSO READ: ‘I Would Love Tons’: Keke Palmer Says She Wants To Have 'Soccer Team of Kids’ Like Eddie Murphy Or Diana Ross