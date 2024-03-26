When will Donald Trump's Truth Social begin trading? Everything we know so far

Donald Trump's highly anticipated social media platform, Truth Social, is set to debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange this Tuesday as per USA Today. The platform, founded after Trump's expulsion from major social media platforms following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, will trade under the ticker symbol DJT, which stands for the former president's initials.

Merger and market value

Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, plans to replace Digital World Acquisition after merging with the Nasdaq-listed shell company.

Digital World Acquisition Corporation's shares rose 35% in regular trading on Monday, giving Trump Media a market value of around $5.5 billion. Notably, Trump's stake in the company is estimated to be worth approximately $3 billion.

Despite its high valuation, Truth Social has faced challenges, including significant losses, since its launch in 2021. While the platform generated $3.3 million in revenue in the first nine months of 2023, its user base is still small in comparison to industry giants such as Facebook and TikTok, as per the USA Today.

Jay Ritter, a professor at the University of Florida, stated, "This is a stock where the market price is divorced from fundamental value," implying that the stock is worth around $2 per share. “This doesn’t happen too often, but there are precedents,” Ritter said.

Advertisement

Risks and opportunities

Truth Social's success depends on its ability to expand its user base while leveraging Trump's personality and brand. However, the platform faces risks, such as Trump's questionable business history and potential legal issues.

The rise in Digital World shares has increased the value of Trump's stake in Trump Media, giving him a vital lifeline amid ongoing legal battles. Trump's gains, however, are currently only on paper, as he is prohibited from selling shares or using them as collateral for a bond for the next six months.

Truth Social's upcoming Nasdaq debut marks a significant milestone for Trump Media & Technology Group. While the platform's valuation appears to be high, its long-term success will be determined by its ability to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in the competitive social media landscape.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tammy Murphy? Know More About New Jersey's First Lady As She Suspends Her Senate Campaign