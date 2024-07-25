Katie Holmes All Set To Discuss Her Highly Speculated Split With Tom Cruise On Oprah Winfrey’s Show

Fashion icon and notable actress Katie Holmes and Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise were once considered one of the most glamorous couples in showbiz. Their romance began in 2005, marked by PDA-filled red carpet appearances that cemented their public image as "TomKat." While it was Holmes's first marriage and Cruise's third, only they seemed optimistic about the union. Skeptics were proven right when the couple parted ways in 2012 after a bitter split, just six years after their wedding.

Now, 12 years after their separation, Holmes is reportedly preparing to discuss all things Tom Cruise with Oprah Winfrey. Speculation suggests that Katie might open up to Oprah only if she can handle it all. Cruise has previously appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show where he famously declared his love for Holmes in 2005.

Is Katie Holmes really ready to talk about her bitter split with Tom Cruise?

According to the Mirror, the split has had a lasting impact on Katie Holmes. An insider close to Holmes revealed, "Tom did such a number on her self-esteem, her ability to trust men, and her ability to trust herself. It's no exaggeration to say she’d rather be single than wind up with another guy like Tom."

While many tabloids and news outlets have approached the actress to discuss her past, there are still aspects she's unable to fully talk about, even in private. Speaking to Heat World, an insider mentioned, "Now that Suri (their daughter) can deal with her dad directly, everything's changed for Katie."

Katie is reportedly ready to share her side of the story, which saw her granted sole custody of their daughter. Tom was ordered to pay Katie $400,000 annually until Suri's 18th birthday, which ensued earlier this year.

Katie Holmes has taken a break from acting

Holmes has taken a step away from acting and is said to have a new focus, which is none other than fiction novels. Katie has also been working on several fashion projects - including a collaboration with French brand APC - but she also hopes to eventually branch out into beauty and launch her brand soon.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper last month: "I'd like to continue to write and direct my own films. Maybe write a few books - fiction [...] I would love to [launch a beauty line]."

Holmes first achieved fame as Joey Potter on the television series Dawson's Creek (1998–2003). Toledo, Ohio, US Holmes made her film debut with a supporting role in Ang Lee's The Ice Storm (1997).