Katie Holmes is a badass lady who owns her style, right? Even after being a top actress for the last two decades in the industry, she won't allow anyone to dictate her clothing choices. The actress recently opened up to Town & Country about how she’s navigated the showbiz industry and found a way to draw extra attention to her outfits, which has only been possible due to the relevance of social media.

“Fashion is really big, and it didn’t used to be,” she said. “As an actor, you weren’t necessarily photographed all the time on the street. It’s different now, and it’s flattering, but it doesn’t change how I live or dress. I’m adamant about having a life and not letting this industry dictate decisions as simple as what I wear or as complicated as what I do. You don’t want to be afraid of anything, right?” she added.

Holmes also shared that she has been quite choosy when it comes to her film choices throughout her career. Now, as a veteran in the film industry, she has the opportunity to select projects that ignite her passion, rather than taking on roles out of compulsion. She emphasized the importance of doing good work—projects that viewers will enjoy and respond to.

Holmes has come a long way since her breakout role as Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek, which ran from 1998 to 2003. In addition to acting in hit movies, she has ventured into producing, directing, and fashion; most recently, she collaborated with the French brand A.P.C.

Recently, she experienced unexpected moments of emotional catharsis as her daughter Suri, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, is set to begin her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University.

In the same interview, she revealed that she has intentionally kept herself occupied with activities such as a book club, dance classes, and painting to stay busy while her daughter pursues her dreams.

Suri will study at the School of Art, specifically in the Design Department, which offers a wide range of design courses, including graphic design, illustration, visual arts, and more, all designed for creative minds to unleash their talent.

