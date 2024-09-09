Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up On Her Wish To Collaborate With Taylor Swift: ‘We Would Be So...’

Taylor Swift needs no introduction in the world of pop culture! The billionaire singer has cemented her name as one of the greatest pop stars of today's time. With her larger-than-life live shows and back-to-back hit albums, she has gathered a troop of fans all over the world! (a.k.a Swifties).

And Megan Thee Stallion is one of them! The rapper recently opened up during a conversation with PEOPLE on how she would love to work on a music project with Swift.

"I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day," she said. "She's a stallion too, she's a tall girl," Megan adds. "I love that. We would be so cute next to each other," she added.

Megan recently teamed up with Pepsi, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and other NFL stars for a new commercial. She has also praised the pop icon previously and said that during an interview, she was grateful for Swift's support at the 2023 Video Music Awards.

She playfully referred to Taylor Swift as "Tay Tay," commenting on how, after watching clips of Swift's energetic performance, she thought, "Taylor Swift, friend, you better be having a bash while we’re up here shaking it."

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion will host the 2024 VMAs on September 11.

Swift's Eras Tours concerts are an unforgettable experience, and thousands of people enjoy watching her perform live. Moreover, all the shows have been massive successes in 2024 as well. Not only young girls and boys but even celebrities have graced her show and enjoyed themselves immensely.

From Blake Lively to Tom Cruise to Prince William and his kids, everyone has witnessed her show live in London.

During the recent European Leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift also celebrated her 100th show. The singer's 100th show took place in Liverpool, England, She spoke to her Instagram fans and celebrated her milestone show and said that the experience feels still very new every time she performs.

