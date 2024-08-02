Waiting For Reacher Season 3? Watch These Two Tom Cruise Movies As Perfect Alternatives For Series Until Then On Netflix

Amazon Prime’s Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson in the lead, has been in the buzz for quite a while, especially after the success of its first season.

Now, after the release of season two, many viewers are eager to witness the unfolding of the story in the next part, but they are going to have to wait a bit.

However, till then, all the viewers can enjoy the taste of the same except with a different actor and in the movie format. The actor is none other than Tom Cruise, and the movies we are talking about are titled Jack Reacher (2012) and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016). And the good news is that both films are available on Netflix.

Many people may not think that Tom Cruise fits the character criteria after watching the series. But avid Tom Cruise fans may be able to look past that, and the actor has proven many times that he is capable of delivering impeccable action sequences.

Apart from that, the films can still be liked as much as the series since they have made sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with the storyline and the craft put forth by the film stars.

There are more than 25 Jack Reacher novels written by Lee Child. The Mission Impossible star’s Jack Reacher is based on One Shot, and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back is based on the novel by the same title.

Apart from Cruise, the films feature a cast of amazing actors, including Rosamund Pike, Robert Duvall, Alexia Fast, and Jai Courtney in the 2012 film. The movie was directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The sequel stars Cobie Smulders, Danika Yarosh, Patrick Heusinger, Aldis Hodge, and many more. The film is directed by Edward Zwick.

The Jack Reacher films did not turn out as successful as the Amazon Prime series, but they managed to grab attention with their action scenes and fast-moving storyline.

Also, the storylines of the movies don't clash with the Reacher series as they are adapted from different novels.

As far as the source material used for the series goes, season one is based on Child’s Killing Floor, and the second season is based on Bad Luck And Trouble, per Wikipedia.

As per Digital Spy, season three will carry the storyline of Persuader. The showrunners have not officially announced the series’s season three release date, but the next season of the series is expected by 2025.

