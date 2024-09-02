Katie Holmes Pays Tribute To 'Wonderful' Dawson’s Creek Co-Star Obi Ndefo As He Passes Away At 51; Remembers Him As A 'Kind Man'

Katie Holmes is paying tribute to her late Dawson’s Creek co-star Obi Ndefo. The actor died at 51, as confirmed by his sister, Nkem Ndefo, in a Facebook post on Saturday, August 31.

“Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace,” she wrote in the caption of the social media post, which featured a photo of the two siblings embracing each other and smiling for the camera.

On Sunday, September 1, Holmes, 45, reposted a screenshot of a reel posted by her Dawson’s Creek co-star Mary-Margaret Humes on her Instagram Stories, writing of Ndefo, “He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in peace.”

Obi played Bessie Potter’s boyfriend, Bodie Wells, on Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2002. His character stayed with Holmes’s character Joey Potter, the younger sister of Bessie.

Humes, 70, who played Gail Leery in the cult favorite teen drama, wrote a tribute to Obi in the caption of her Instagram post, referring to him as a “bright shining light” and an example of “pure unfiltered love and tenacity.” “It’s hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend,” she expressed, adding, “Rest in peace, sweet warrior.”

According to his profile on L.A. Theater Works, Obi, a Yale University drama school graduate, was also a yoga teacher. Besides Dawson’s Creek, his TV credits include NCIS: Los Angeles, The West Wing, and NYPD Blue.

Advertisement

Per the Los Angeles Times, Obi became a double amputee after being hit by an SUV while loading his car with groceries in a supermarket parking lot in 2019. Speaking about the accident in a video interview with the publication in 2020, Obi said he could have easily died in the mishap but has now accepted the reality of his loss.

“I’m in a new body now. Life goes on,” he noted. Obi Ndefo’s cause of death is not known, as the actor's sister did not list it in her earlier-mentioned announcement on Facebook.