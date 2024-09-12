MTV VMAs 2024: Katy Perry Earns Most Iconic Performance Honor For Roar (2013)

Katy Perry took home the award for Most Iconic Performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. During a chat with MTV on the red carpet, she expressed her gratitude towards fans who have stayed woth her for a lifetime.

She got emotional while dedicating the win to her daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with actor, Orlando Bloom.

Perry's joy knew no bounds when the host handed over the Moon Man for Most Iconic Performance for 2013's Roar. She immediately thanked her fans 'KatyCats' upon learning the awards are fan-voted and proceeded to exclaim, "Don't make cry" tears of joy of course. Perry also set the stage on fire with her spectacular performance at the September 11 award ceremony where she did everything from flying, and sliding assisted by drones while singing her greatest hits.

This wasn't the only recognition of the night, as she also received the prestigious honor of MTV Video Vanguard Award for her long-lasting impact on music and popular culture that spans across decades.

Reflecting on her Video Vanguard award recognition, she added, "It's incredible because that means I have had fans for a lifetime. My fans are showing up for me like never before."

Perry continued, "It's incredible to see that I started on MTV with 20 seconds and now I'm going to have 10 mintues. Life is really happening!"

She shared a golden piece of advice with viewers and fans while reflecting on her achievements of the day, stating, "Be present every single day. It does happen."

Over the years, the Dark Horse singer has won five VMAs. She won Video of the Year for her mega hit Firework in 2011 and Best Collab and Best Special Effects for E.T. with Kanye West. She walked away with the award for Best Art Direction for Wide Awake in 2012. She has also won the Best Female Video Dark Horse with Juicy J back in 2014.

Katy Perry hops into the long list of female icons who have won the Vanguard award such as the likes of Shakira who won it in 2023, Nicki Minaj in 2022, and Missy Elliott in 2019.

