Katy Perry Reflects on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Experience: 'It's an Adorable, Sweet Community'

Katy Perry remembers the special night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia. After having seen Swift perform live for the first time in February 2024, Perry couldn't help but gush about the Bad Blood hitmaker.

Perry visited Australia and used some precious time off in Sydney to get tickets to witness Swift's live performance. She considered the night a magical one when she watched the singer.

The Firework singer detailed on Capital FM that she had visited Swift and was thrilled to be there. She said, "I had one day off before the show and I was like, 'Hey, girl, I'm gonna come to this show.' And she was so excited and I was so excited."

She appreciated the Swifties' camaraderie and mentioned how most of them gifted her friendship bracelets while there, and Rita Ora also sent one her way.

Perry really adored the sense of community during the concert and said that the atmosphere throughout the event was warm and positive. She noted, "I loved it. It's just like a community—it's an adorable, sweet community. And I got to see her and we got to catch up. I love her so much."

And to make an already special evening even more memorable, Perry shared a backstage reunion with Swift—their very first selfie together, which she would later post on Instagram with heartfelt praise for her old friend. She captioned, "Got to see an old friend shine tonight."

The moment marked yet another milestone in their reconciliation after years of alleged tension between the two artists. Their public reconciliation occurred in 2018 when Perry sent the Karma singer a symbolic olive branch during her Reputation tour.

"[Perry] and I have really been on good terms for a while. She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch—like an actual olive branch—when my tour started. From that point on we've been on good terms," Taylor told UK's Capital Breakfast in 2019.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's infamous beef culminated with Perry's cameo in Swift's 2019 music video, You Need to Calm Down.

