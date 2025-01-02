Katy Perry Faces Brutal Criticism Over New Song from Former American Idol Contestant: 'This Can’t Be the Same Person Who Eliminated Me'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions drugs and assault

Katy Perry's latest album 143 didn't receive much positive feedback from her fans last year, but one criticism of a new song from the record's deluxe version may sting the singer more than others, as it comes from a former American Idol contestant she once eliminated.

In a TikTok clip accessed by The New York Post, Steven James listens to the track, titled OK, in the car with a displeasing facial expression, evidently indicating he is not a fan. “This can’t be the same person who eliminated me on American Idol 5 years ago,” James wrote over the video, which has 2.4 million plays, according to the outlet.

James appeared on Season 17 of the ABC singing reality show in 2019. It was Perry’s second season as a judge, alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. For those unversed, the Teenage Dream hitmaker exited the series after a seven-season stint earlier last year to apparently better focus on her musical endeavors.

“I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel the pulse of my own beat,” Perry told Jimmy Kimmel while appearing on his eponymous talk show in February 2024 when she shared the news of her departure. The result, as mentioned above, wasn’t quite pleasing.

Advertisement

Other fans also joined James in trashing Perry’s latest track, with one commenting, “This song’s like it was written for a Degrassi reboot.”

ALSO READ: ‘Anyone That Is...’: Katy Perry Reveals She Is No Longer Attracted To THIS Type Of Partners

Perry’s 143 has been controversial in more than one way. It first got the singer in trouble over her collaboration with Dr. Luke, who was accused of drugging and assaulting Kesha. Dr. Luke denied the allegations, and the pair settled their legal battle in June 2023.

Perry defended working with the music producer on Alex Cooper’s podcast in September, highlighting that he wasn’t the only producer or writer she collaborated with. Despite his name on the collaborator’s list, the album is her own work, which she composed from her life experiences. She stated that it would be unfair to trash the entire project just because of a single person.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Anyone That Is...’: Katy Perry Reveals She Is No Longer Attracted To THIS Type Of Partners