Rita Ora Recalls Advice She Received From Co-Star Brandy While Filming Descendants: The Rise Of Red

Rita Ora recently revealed the valuable advice she received from her co-star Brandy while filming their latest musical fantasy film, Descendants: The Rise of Red. Ora, who is playing the character of Queen of Hearts, shared that while they were doing one particular scene in the movie, she was having a hard time performing it with the Cinderella movie actress. She also recalled her experience sharing the screen with Brandy, noting she grew up listening to her music. Read on further to know more details!

Rita Ora recalls the advice her co-star Brandy gave her while filming Descendants: The Rise of Red

In a recent interview with EW, British singer and actress Rita Ora shared one piece of advice she received from Brandy, with whom she teamed up on their latest Disney movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red. Ora recalled that while they were filming a famous scene where her character, the Queen of Hearts, takes Brandy's character, Cinderella, as a hostage, she had to act mean.

She shared that she had to say the iconic line, 'Off with her head!' noting, "I was trying to find my version of that." However, the actress found it hard to be mean to her co-star. The Fifty Shades Darker actress mentioned that in "every scene after that," she would apologize to The Front Room movie actress, saying, "I'm so sorry, I don't mean it."

Ora said after that, her co-star advised her to stay in character, as she recalled what she told her, "Brandy's like, 'Can you stop? You are in character, do what you need to do,"' adding that then she would tell her, "But just remember, I love you! and then we'd get back into it. It was great."

Rita Ora opens up about filming Descendants: The Rise of Red with Brandy

Rita Ora told the outlet she was excited to share the screen with such iconic singer and actress Brandy. She expressed, "Oh my gosh, it's crazy — I did a movie with Brandy!" Ora shared that she "loves her so much," noting she "loved her music growing up."

The actress said she's one of the singers she admired and tried to "imitate every day" when she was younger. She also praised her acting skills, noting that watching her performance as Cinderella with Whitney Houston in their 1997 musical fantasy film was "so iconic" for many reasons.

The actress further mentioned that just like Brandy, she aims to be both a musician and an actor, noting that she has successfully balanced both, and that's a "huge priority" for her.

Jennifer Phang's Descendants: The Rise of Red is now available to stream on Disney+.