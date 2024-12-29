What Was Andy Cohen's 'Most Annoying' Moment While Co-Hosting CNN's New Year's Eve With Anderson Cooper? Find Out

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have been friends and colleagues for a long time but Cohen found some “annoying” loopholes in co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve with Cooper last year. Speaking to People magazine before SiriusXM's 10th Annual Radio Andy Holiday Hangout aired on December 19, the television host reflected on his gig with Cooper.

“Well, [it’s] that I have to be the straight guy,” the Bravo host said. “Literally, he's in a puddle of giggles for the last 90 minutes of the broadcast, and I'm the one that's hitting all the commercial breaks,” he recalled.

Cohen admitted that he enjoyed Mr. CNN while his co-host turned into Mr. Bravo. “It's a very funny role reversal,” he added. Recently, during an appearance on Cohen’s Bravo series Watch What Happens Live, Cooper spoke about his biggest pet peeve of hosting the show.

He recalled feeling worried about whom Cohen was gonna insult “and what the clean up on aisle 3 is gonna be in the morning.” He made this comment referring to a 2021 incident in which the Bravo host claimed he was served too much alcohol and in the aftermath insulted the competitive New Year’s broadcast on ABC hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Cohen addressed the infamous incident during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, admitting that he regretted his actions. "I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy and I really regret saying that and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it,” he said at the time.

Advertisement

As for CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, Cohen and Cooper have been the OG co-hosts and this year’s gig will mark their eighth consecutive year. The old friends are known to crack punches at each other’s costs while garnering great viewership every year.

The duo who have been friends for two decades, first connected when a mutual friend tried to send them on a date. Although the date never happened, they ended up connecting years later and becoming great platonic friends.