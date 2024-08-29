Simu Liu Was ‘Really Nervous’ While Filming Marvel’s Shang-Chi Fight Scene With Michelle Yeoh

Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu made his Marvel debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie gave the MCU a new edge with the inclusion of the first Chinese-leading superhero into the grand cinematic franchise. Shang-Chi, which was released in 2021, is reportedly getting a sequel, with Liu continuing to lead with an expanded narrative of the magic of the Ten Rings. But reflecting on the original movie, the actor recently shared that he was quite nervous while filming the fight scenes with the legendary actress Michelle Yeoh.

Appearing at a Fan Expo Canada panel recently, Liu shared his experiences from the set of the movie. The 35-year-old revealed that despite his nervousness, he enjoyed sharing the screen with the Oscar winner. “When we shared our scenes together, and I had the opportunity to fight her,” Liu shared on the panel (via CBR). The actor dubbed the fight “more of a dance fight.”

The actor admitted feeling nervous during a scene with his "petite and graceful" co-star. He described himself as a “big clumsy chunk of meat just flopping around” compared to Yeoh, who is also known for her martial arts skills and doing stunt work in most of her films. However, he realized that the scene's purpose was to establish a contrast between his clumsiness and her grace. “She's trying to kind of teach me to find harmony with my body, and it's very Tai Chi oriented,” the actor shared.

She teaches him to find harmony with his body, “so it's very flowy, she's kind of guiding you through,” while he was stumbling. Further, Liu revealed that he “did not have to do a lot to get into character,” as the scene naturally made him fit for it. He added that his co-star was “great” and made the scene easy for him to get into character. Also, Yeoh was “just the absolute best kind of person to hang out with."

As for Shang-Chi 2, Liu exclusively told PTI that the movie is “definitely happening.” However, other than the confirmation, the actor refrained from giving away anything else as sharing details of it is “above my pay grade.” Still, the actor is “very excited to kind of work on it,” teasing that “it’s going to be amazing. I really can’t say anything beyond that.”

Liu, who recently appeared in Amazon’s Jackpot (also known as Grand Death Lotto) alongside John Cena and his Shang-Chi co-star Awkwafina, previously shared with Collider that he is hopeful for Yeoh’s return to the Shang-Chi sequel amid uncertainty. "She’s on top of the world and just the queen of everything," he said of his co-star, hoping that Marvel Studios will be able to afford the 62-year-old.

Although Shang-Chi 2 has been confirmed by Liu, Marvel Studios is yet to give a production and cast update. The original movie also stars Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung. The 2021 movie was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay written by Dave Callaham, Andrew Lanham, and the director himself.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to stream on Disney+.

