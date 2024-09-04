Kelly Ripa Reveals She Avoided Looking At Husband Mark Consuelos At Disney Legends Awards To Refrain Herself From Getting Emotional

When Kelly Ripa was honored as a Disney Legend last month, the one person she avoided looking at while she was on stage was her husband, Mark Consuelos. The Mouse House alum made the revelation on Tuesday, September 3, saying she avoided Consuelos’ gaze because he had tears in his eyes and closely resembled the pleading face emoji.

Explaining that she didn’t want to be emotional with her husband then, Ripa, 53, articulated that she instead directed her attention to fellow Disney Legend honoree Angela Bassett.

During her speech at the Disney Legends ceremony on August 11, Ripa thanked Disney CEO Bob Iger for the “truly magical” experience. She also made fun of him for not aging a day in the 35 years she has known him.

While speaking with Iger on the August 21 episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, the longtime talk show host admitted she was shocked to learn she was being honored with the title at the D23 event in Anaheim, California. The award, for those who may not know, is bestowed upon individuals who have significantly influenced the company.

Iger assured Ripa that her award was well-deserved because she has “contributed mightily not just to our success but to what we represent to the world.” After Ripa acknowledged that she’s been hosting Live! for a quarter of a century, Iger once again justified her honor, saying she’s “actually been worthy” of it for a while.

Ripa received her prize from former co-host and friend Ryan Seacrest. In her speech, the All My Children star expressed that she “owes everything” to the Walt Disney Company—both professionally and personally, given that she met her “smoking hot husband” Mark Consuelos on the set of the aforementioned show. The mother of three also joked that she made her babies with her husband “right backstage” in the Disney labs.

In addition to Ripa and Angela Bassett, other Disney Channel alums who were named Legends included Miley Cyrus, Martha Blanding, Colleen Atwood, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Ditko, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, John Williams, Joe Rohde, and Harrison Ford.

