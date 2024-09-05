Ketamine Queen Jasveen Sangha’s Lawyer Denies Her Link to Matthew Perry’s Death; Vows To Unravel Truth at Trial Set for March 2025

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and drug overdose.

An attorney representing Jasvin Sangha, aka the Ketamine Queen, has claimed that the accused drug dealer had no connection to Matthew Perry’s demise from a drug overdose last year. The statement from Sangha’s lawyer comes amid the court setting March 4, 2025, as her trial date in the case.

When asked about the mystery link between Perry and Sangha, her lawyer, Mark Geragos, appearing on the Today show on Wednesday, September 3, said: “There’s no mystery; she isn’t connected to Matthew Perry at all.” The lawyer, further defending his client, added that she’s being made into something that she isn’t.

“People like to make her out into something that she isn’t, but there’s a whole different side here, a story to be told, and it will be told at her trial,” he noted.

Sangha faces one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of the said surgical drug.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges at the time of her arrest last month.

Perry, for those who may not know, was found dead in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. His live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who was arrested and charged alongside Sangha, revealed last month that the actor took several doses of ketamine on the day of his death.

Others charged in Perry’s death case are Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, and another drug dealer, Eric Fleming. While Iwamasa and the latter two pleaded guilty to charges against them upon their arrest, Salvador, like Sangha, pleaded not guilty. Hence, he’ll be going to court alongside her, who could face a life sentence upon conviction next year.

United States Attorney Martin Estrada said of Sangha and Plasencia: “These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being.”

The prosecution is determined to bring Perry’s criminals to justice and set an example for other drug dealers playing with people’s lives via the high-profile case.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

