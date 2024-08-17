Who Is Jasveen Sangha? All About ‘Ketamine Queen’ Arrested In Matthew Perry’s Death Investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drugs.

Among those charged with Matthew Perry’s death, Jasveen Sangha is known as the ‘Ketamine queen’ by federal prosecutors. The Department of Justice charges her to have distributed the ketamine that caused his untimely death.

Federal indictment obtained by People magazine, for example, alleges that Sangha was operating a stash house in North Hollywood where she allegedly keeps, stores, packages, and distributes various drugs.

Among other things, she is accused of conspiring to distribute ketamine, being involved in drug related transactions using her premises or place of business, intentional distribution of methamphetamine and intent to sell ketamine as well as distribute ketamine.

A life sentence could be imposed if Sangha were convicted. She allegedly supplied drugs to Erik Fleming who acted as an intermediary between the two men which he then passed on to Kenneth Iwamasa. Both Fleming and Iwamasa have pleaded guilty to related charges which may send them to jail for 15 and 25 years respectively.

Fleming was acting as an intermediary between Sangha and Iwamasa. As per the indictment documents provided, Sangha gave 50 vials of ketamine to Fleming who later handed them over to Iwamasa. Perry’s assistant later confessed to injecting the actor with it several times.

Sangha let Fleming try some on Perry indicating her confidence in it according to the indictment. According to Fleming’s statements made while highlighting for instance how online sources reveal that he also deals in clients seeking quality narcotics like popular actors.

Advertisement

After Perry died on October 28th., 2023, Sangha purportedly told Flemming to erase all their conversations from his phone. They also allege this isn’t Sangha’s first time someone has died due Ketamin-related issues; in 2019.

She allegedly sold the drug to a man who overdosed shortly after buying it. In response to the family’s news of this person’s death, Sangha reportedly went online and tried to find whether ketamine could be listed as a cause of death.

According to Los Angeles Police Department search at Jasveen Sangha’s house, they discovered drugs in large quantities like 79 vials of ketamine, more than one kilogram of methamphetamine tablets, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine and various controlled substances. Sangha has been detained without bail after pleading not guilty.

ALSO READ: 'We Look Forward To Justice': Keith Morrison Speaks Out on Stepson Matthew Perry's Tragic Death, Cites Law Enforcement's Diligence