Matthew Perry's Death Investigation: Does Jasveen Sangha Aka Ketamine Queen Have Other Victims? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drugs.

Federal authorities suspect that Ketamine Queen, Jasveen Sangha, might have other victims as she is charged with multiple drug-related offenses in connection with Matthew Perry’s death.

Sangha is accused of being the main source of ketamine that caused Perry’s death on October 28th, 2023. When found dead at his Los Angeles home, the Friends actor was unresponsive upon examination by investigators. They later discovered he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Charges were brought against her and four others in California last week, linking them to Perry’s demise. People magazine claims that according to indictment papers, Sangha was involved in a drug-related fatality, among others.

The person who drew up these charges believes there may be more deaths due to the sheer number of drugs Sangha is believed to have sold and deadly substances.

Earlier on, Sangha had been linked to another fatal case involving ketamine. She allegedly sold the substance to someone named C.M., which resulted in an overdose on drugs. The person's relative then reached out to Jasveen, accusing her of causing C.M.’s demise due to ketamine. As per the indictment, the family member said to Sangha, "The ketamine you sold my brother killed him. It’s listed as the cause of death."

As a result, it appears that she Googled whether or not it was possible for someone to die from taking this substance.

The aforementioned outlet revealed that the indictment stated, "Rather than stop her operation after Victim C.M.’s death, defendant continued to deal out of the SANGHA Stash Location and continued to sell ketamine even after Victim M.P. died in 2023."

Nevertheless, despite this information, Sangha continued with her illegal business activities. The indictment alleges that she kept selling ketamine from where she hid it after Perry died in 2023 until she got arrested.

Doctor Salvador Plasencia, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Doctor Mark Chavez, and the late actor's friend Erik Fleming have been arrested alongside Jasveen Sangha.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

