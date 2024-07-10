Kevin Jonas Recalls Funny Moments With Regis Philbin; Shares That He Loved When TV Host Called Him Out For Wearing Summer Scarf

The Jonas Brothers band member, Kevin Jonas, recalled his hilarious conversations with Regis Philbin from a 2007 interview while in conversation with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo. In a recent episode with What’s Going On With Bros?, Ripa asked the singer about the incident with the TV host, to which the actor-singer claimed that Philbin called him out on TV for wearing a summer scarf.

Jonas shared that he wasn’t aware of the TV presenter, nor did Philbin know the musician, but since the conversation, it has become one of the artist's favorite memories.

What did Kevin Jonas say about his interaction with Regis Philbin?

In conversation with the celebrity couple Ripa and Consuelo, Jonas claimed that he believed his fashion choices were great back then, but Philbin’s comments over the scarf he wore to the show got him to rethink his clothing options.

The band member said, "We didn't know [each other]. It's one of my favorite memories of all time because I wore a summer scarf. Our fashion sense back then was good. Regis shamed me on TV about my scarf, but it will forever be one of my favorite memories."

Apart from Kevin, Philbin also welcomed Nick and Joe Jonas to the show in the Bahamas. The trio talked about their growing popularity amongst youngsters and their band being placed in the top spot on multiple occasions.

Regis Philbin’s comments over Kevin Jonas’ scarf

As the band members talked with the host, Philbin noticed a scarf wrapped around Kevin’s neck, and the TV host was quick to comment, "Kevin, you've got to be the only one in a perimeter of around 5,000 miles who's wearing a scarf today.” Responding to the TV presenter’s statement, the Jonas brother shared, "Actually, we've got a couple with sweaters around their necks; it's very flowy!"

Regis Philbin hosted the show with Kelly Ripa until 2011, after taking the hosting spot on TV in 1988. The TV Host passed away in 2020 at the age of 88.

