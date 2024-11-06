Kiernan Shipka Reveals Christmas Mishap Behind Mysterious Nose Injury Ahead Of Red One Release

Kiernan Shipka, 24, during the Berlin premiere of her latest film, Red One, on November 3, had a funny Christmas story about a night with friends that turned into a disaster leading to a facial injury.

After the festivities, Shipka was dismayed to see a rather strange hump on her nose, especially one that was tilted at such an odd angle. She was unsure how it happened—perhaps she hit her head in a drunken stupor but nothing is ever sure. Looking back at the episode, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star described it as a funny experience within the spirit of Christmas.

Shipka told People, "I drank so much with my friends one night, and I woke up the next day and I had—I tell you—a massive hump on my nose. My nose literally went out a little and then back in."

The Swimming With Sharks actress could never find out what exactly had caused her nose injury. She added, "I don't know if I fell. Unclear how it happened. It lasted a couple of weeks. It was a big Christmas mishap. You know, we live, we learn, we have fun."

In Red One, which will premiere on November 15, Shipka plays Grýla, a witch from the Middle Ages who interferes with Santa's fancy new-age Christmas preparations. She is among the cast, which includes Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, J.K. Simmons, Nick Kroll, and more.

The official description of the movie reads, "When a villain kidnaps Santa Claus from the North Pole, an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative joins forces with the world's most accomplished tracker to find him and save Christmas."

Kiernan Shipka revealed she had taken inspiration for her first-ever real villain role from various sources. Shipka told the outlet how her role as Grýla appeared to be an intimidating job for her. However, the cast, despite being studded with all "heavyweight" actors, were all super supportive of her. While The Rock stars as the head of North Pole security, J.K. Simmons plays a gritty version of Santa Claus, and Chris Evans is a hacker and bounty hunter.

Red One arrives in theaters on November 15, 2024.

