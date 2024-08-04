'I'm Showing Up Off-Book': Chris Evans Reveals He Rejected Cue Cards Offered By Ryan Reynolds For Deadpool & Wolverine Monologue

Chris Evans has been equally eager to switch to "Flame On" as the fans. It was an easy yes for the former Captain America when Ryan Reynolds asked him to make a surprise cameo in Marvel's latest hit, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Speaking to People, the Avengers actor said long-time pal Reynolds came up with the idea and mentioned there would be no pressure if Evans didn’t like it. However, Reynolds believed the cameo could be a showstopper and would allow Evans to reprise a character from his past.

Evans dusted off his role as Johnny Storm/Human Torch from Fantastic Four for this cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, which premiered on July 26. According to him, he’d do anything Reynolds asked because of their trust and previous collaboration in Free Guy. He truly couldn’t turn down the chance of playing Johnny again, finding the experience amazing all throughout.

He revealed, "Ryan was like, 'Listen, if we need cue cards' and I was like, 'Cue cards? I'm showing up off-book.' I don't get to say dialogue like this. Trust me. I'm going to enjoy every second of this. Memorized."

Spoiler Alert: In the post-credits scene of the film, Evans gave a monologue loaded with swear words and innuendos, contrary to his 'Language' police Steve Rogers. It is the same set of flowers Johnny Storm gives Cassandra Nova that gets him cooked.

Despite cue cards being offered by Reynolds, he insisted that he had memorized all the lines and savored every moment because it’s not often one gets to say such things.

Apart from acting, Chris Evans has joined forces with Jinx premium dog food brand on a United Service Organizations (USO) campaign. For Walmart purchases starting August 1st, Jinx will donate 5% towards supporting service personnel, including the USO Canine Program. It is worth mentioning that his dog, Dodger, approves it. Evans said about Dodger, "He loves it, and that's all I needed to be a part of this."

Next up, Chris will star in November’s Christmas movie called Red One alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and J.K. Simmons, who will play Santa Claus. Describing how he felt about the project during a recent interview, Evans said it is going to be a fun Spielberg-type film, which Jake Kasdan, the director, does amazingly well.

