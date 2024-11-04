'I Am Notorious For Ruining Takes': Dwayne Johnson Reveals Co-Star Chris Evans Cracked Him Up on the Set of Red One

Chris Evans might be one of the biggest stars in the industry today but according to Dwayne Johnson, he also turned out to be one of the funniest people he's worked with. Johnson revealed in a recent interview that his co-star Evans had a knack for cracking him up during filming. Here's what the Moana actor had to say about him.

During a chat with People Magazine, Johnson opened up about his chemistry with Chris Evans in their new Christmas action flick. He revealed he's infamous for breaking his character during filming, saying "No, so many times I laughed. I am notorious for ruining takes. I laugh; it's just what happens."

The 52-year-old claims he and the Avengers actor had a hunch from the beginning about their great chemistry. He added, "Chris is a very funny guy. He's also very talented. And I thought earlier that maybe me and Chris might have some good chemistry. So did he." And as it turns out they did.

The two veterans have come together to act in their first project together. The Red One can be seen as an action flick's take on a Christmas movie. Filled with fantasies and lore, Dwayne and Chris come together to form an unlikely duo on a mission to find missing Santa Claus, in hopes of saving Christmas.

The star-studded cast includes the likes of Charlie's Angels' Lucy Lui, Whiplash's J. K. Simmons, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka, and many more talented artists. Directed by Jacob Kasdan, this is the third time he's paring up with Johnson, previously having worked with him on Jumanji: The Next Level, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The Red One is set to release in theaters on November 15th.

