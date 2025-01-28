Kim Kardashian And Daughter North West Cutely Pose Together As They Enjoy Their Date Night; SEE POST

The duo—Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West—will forever be iconic, and fans always show their love when they witness the bond mother-daughter shares. Similarly, they got a glimpse of the same one more time as the Skim founder shared cute and wholesome photos of them posing together as they seemingly enjoyed their date night out with one another.

Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel post in which she featured herself and her oldest daughter, North. The highlight of the entrepreneur’s ensemble was her chic brown coat with fur lining and the Louis Vuitton monogrammed clutch box she carried. When it came to her footwear, it appeared that she chose to go with classic nude heels.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a sleek bun. Her makeup looked flawless as she posed while pouting in the first photo included in the carousel post. On the other hand, North twinned with her mother by wearing a brown fur headpiece.

The oldest of the Kardashian-West clan wore a black t-shirt that had Tyler The Creator’s face printed on it and matched pants with it. She rocked her blue eye makeup and also shone similar to her cross pendant.

North, in her iconic style, posed while giving a silly expression. In the next slides, the reality show star included solo pictures of herself and her daughter as they both struck different poses in each picture.

In the last picture, the businesswoman once again showed her and North’s full outfit, and her daughter can once again be seen making a funny face. One thing is truly certain—both of them never fail to effortlessly wow us with their fashion choices.

