Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds Step Out Together For First Time Since Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni; Couple Poses With Michelle Morrone

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted together for the first time since the actress filed a lawsuit against the It Ends With Us actor-director Justin Baldoni. The couple posed alongside Michelle Morrone for a happy picture.

Lively will share the screen space with the latter in Simple Favor 2. Morrone shared the selfie on his social media account and expressed his happiness meeting the duo in the caption.

The actor was seen wrapping his hands around Reynolds and Lively for the picture while also tagging the duo. In the caption, Morrone penned, “Missed you guys! Love you!!”

The movie completed its production process in 2024. However, amidst the ongoing controversy over It Ends With Us, the rumors had it that the sequel to the 2018 film has been shelved.

The Age of Adeline star and the Italian native will play their characters alongside Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding, who will reprise their roles from the original film.

To address the rumors, the director of the movie, Paul Feige, revealed that the film will hit theaters in the spring of this year. On his X account, the filmmaker called the rumors "total BS.” He further stated, "The movie is awesome, and Blake and Anna turn in amazing performances. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Meanwhile, Lively filed a lawsuit against the director of her latest movie on the grounds of sexual harassment. Her Simple Favour 2 co-star also went on to support the actress in her case against Baldoni.

He shared a video on his social media platform where he was heard saying, “I felt something was wrong, and I felt the pain.” Morrone further added, “I’m really tired to see those kinds of cruel and bad comments about her without knowing the situation.”

Apart from Michelle Morrone, other celebrities in the industry also came in support of the actress.

