Are Kim Kardashian And Pete Davison Still In Contact After Their Breakup? Source Reveals

After a breakup, it is very common for exes to follow the no-contact rule. But it is not the same in the case of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source close to the comedian revealed to People magazine that the former couple is still in contact with one another.

An insider revealed to the aforementioned publication that Davidson is friends with almost all of his ex-partners as their terms are good. The source continued, “Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn (Cline),” adding, “It just ran its course. He and Kim still talk occasionally. He’s a good guy, and they root for him.”

When the news rolled about Kardashian and the comedian dating one another in 2021 after the Skim founder’s very famous appearance on Saturday Night Live, netizens quickly started talking about it.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor and the reality show star were reportedly seen hand in hand on Knott Scary Farm in Buena Park's roller coaster ride. Additionally, they were also spotted during a dinner on New York’s Staten Island.

As per the publication, Davidson referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend. But that was not it! They grabbed major headlines as they appeared at the Met Gala together. However, the entrepreneur also became a major topic online because she donned the vintage Marilyn Monroe dress, which she wore during the 45th birthday of former United States President, John F. Kennedy.

The discussion about Kardashian and Davidson went on on social media but sadly this romance was over after nine months. Their breakup was confirmed by People magazine in August 2022. A source told the outlet, “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," adding, “They both travel all the time and it was hard.”

But The Kardashians star and the SNL alum being in touch should not come as an utter surprise. The business mogul conversed with Interview Magazine a month after their split and revealed that they were not on bad terms.

While talking with the outlet, she said that he was a good individual and, “they don't really make them like him anymore." She also expressed being excited about what he had coming up.

