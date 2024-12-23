Kim Kardashian Releases Sultry Music Video For Santa Baby Cover Produced By Travis Barker; Check Out

Kim Kardashian is not holding back this festive season! In an episode of her reality show, The Kardashians, the family was captured recording a cover of the hit Christmas song by Eartha Kitt called Santa Baby. The Skims founder took that fun initiative one step further and released a steamy music video for the cover.

In the unhinged and bizarre video posted by her on Instagram on December 22, Kim wore a blond bob wig as she crawled across the floor at what appeared to be an eerie party set up. While sleuthing across the floor, the mom-of-four crosses bizarre things like a donkey alongside a businessman making phone calls.

A Jesus lookalike raiding a fridge, strippers playing the party game twisters, two men wrestling, and much more. The reality star donned a blue top and beige leggings, exposing her lingerie and heels as she made her way to Santa.

When she finally reached Santa and ran her fingers up his legs, the man who was seated in a big chair removed the video camera, hiding his face, revealing the surprising celebrity cameo. The Santa was none other than Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, the young boy who’s now an adult.

He stared at The Kardashian star with a blank expression, which was the end of the music video. The actor's cameo was surprisingly fitting, given he was part of one of the most iconic movies, which has been a staple for Christmas celebrations for decades.

The bizarre music video directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis had mixed reactions from fans. Considering the messy and spooky Christmas setting of the clip, some users compared it to the American Horror Story. "Is this for Halloween? Because this scares me," one of the users commented.

"Mama looked good but I'm just really confused what tf is happening," another user reacted. Khloe Kardashian, as always, was the cheerleader for her sister and wrote, "Come on Santa!!" on her Instagram post.

Kim released the music video in the wake of Skims' holiday party, which she threw over the weekend. The law student donned a red leather dress for the party and recreated her iconic Paper magazine cover, which became an internet sensation in 2014.