King Charles And Queen Camilla Embrace Samoan Traditions With Special Ceremony And Ava Drink

After a successful visit to Australia, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Their first full day on the island began on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The couple was warmly welcomed by locals and dignitaries, embodying the spirit of the Pacific. King Charles donned a white bush jacket embellished with embroidery from the Samoan School of Fine Art, while Queen Camilla complemented his look with an elegant all-white ensemble.

The royal couple participated in a traditional ceremony that included a special ‘ava drink, a symbol of community and connection.

This drink is prepared by meticulously pounding the root into a fine powder, which is then mixed with water. As part of the ceremony, King Charles poured some of the ‘ava onto the ground, following tradition, before taking a sip.

The ceremony took place at the National University of Samoa and was hosted by Le Afioga ia Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II, the Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa. This special event is reserved for monarchs, reflecting the deep respect and honor bestowed upon royal visitors.

During the ceremony, King Charles and Queen Camilla were presented with garlands. The King’s garland was crafted from the dried fruit of the pandanus tree, while the Queen's was made from vibrant flowers.

The couple was also gifted traditional items, including a hand-woven fabric and a whole pig, which was carried on a wooden platform by four chiefs.

Advertisement

This pig will be returned to the village of Samoa’s Head of State for local families to enjoy. Adding to the festive atmosphere, men dressed in traditional ‘ai lavalava skirts and necklaces welcomed the couple with conch shell music.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Samoa aims to strengthen ties with the Commonwealth and engage with local culture. After the welcoming ceremony, the couple toured Moata’a Village, which has a population of about 1,420.

During their exploration, King Charles walked through an area where mangroves are being protected. Mangroves play a crucial role in the local ecosystem, providing nurseries for various fish and invertebrate species, as well as resources like wood for fuel and bark for clothing dyes. However, these vital ecosystems face threats from environmental degradation and human development.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla visited the aoga faifeau (pastor school) in Moata’a Village. There, she listened to children singing traditional songs and observed a literacy activity centered on traditional storytelling. Camilla is a strong advocate for literacy, supporting initiatives for children and adults both in the UK and internationally.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'You Don't Know Me': Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She Rejected Original Documentary Plans But Reconsiders Now