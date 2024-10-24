'You Don't Know Me': Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She Rejected Original Documentary Plans But Reconsiders Now

Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning rapper, recently opened up about her decision to initially reject the idea of a documentary about her life. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she explained her change of heart after witnessing many people trying to narrate her story without her consent.

The upcoming documentary, set to premiere on October 31st on Prime Video, marks a significant moment for Megan as she seeks to reclaim her narrative.

Megan showed her frustration with how celebrities are often dehumanized. “Through that whole period of my life, I was going through some crazy stuff,” she said.

“A lot of people dehumanize me like people talk about celebrities like they aren't people.” Her statement reflects a broader concern about the treatment of artists in the media, where their personal struggles can become fodder for sensationalism.

In her conversation with Fallon, Megan stated that many people were speaking on her behalf without truly knowing her experiences. “You don't know me. You didn't hear that from my mouth,” she stated. She elaborated on the challenge of having her story told by others, noting that it felt like too many people were in control of her narrative.

When approached with the opportunity to create a documentary, she was hesitant at first. “I didn't ask for a documentary; they came to me and asked, 'Do you want a documentary?' I didn't wanna do it,” she revealed.

However, Megan felt compelled to share her perspective. “I thought I had to show people how I feel, my perspective,” she explained. “I want people to know me, Megan Pete, and not just Megan Thee Stallion.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s documentary aims to present her life story authentically. It comes at a crucial time, as her experiences have highlighted issues in the music industry, particularly regarding misogyny and the treatment of female artists. The rapper's shooting incident in July 2020, involving fellow artist Tory Lanez, brought her struggles into the public eye.

Megan described leaving a Hollywood Hills house party with Lanez when he allegedly told her to “dance b***h” before shooting at her feet during a heated argument. While Lanez denied being the shooter, he was ultimately convicted of the crime and sentenced to 10 years in prison last August.

Megan's bravery in sharing her story has started conversations about the broader implications of violence against women in the industry. Following the incident, many in the music world questioned her credibility, with some even perpetuating false narratives. Despite this, several prominent figures, including Halle Berry, Lizzo, and Janelle Monae, publicly defended her.

