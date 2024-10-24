King Charles Receives THESE Priceless Gifts For Prince George, Princess Charlotte, And Prince Louis While On Tour In Australia

King Charles sets off from Australia, but not without collecting presents for his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The monarch, who is currently on a royal tour with Queen Camilla on his side, will be heading to Samoa in the following week.

As the head of state met with the public in Australia, he received the most Austrian gifts for his grandchildren, which included a rugby ball, a cricket ball, and a Koala soft toy.

The royal tour of the King and Queen was scheduled amidst the former’s ongoing cancer treatment after being diagnosed with the disease in February this year. The former Prince of Wales is a grandfather to six kids, which include three of Prince William and Kate Middleton's and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not meet their royal grandfather as often after Harry and Markle relocated to the U.S. with their son and daughter.

Meanwhile, Rector Michael Mantle’s wife, Ellie Mantle, presented the gifts to the King. Later, in conversation with the news portal, she said, “It’s a great honor for us, as it’s the first opportunity for the public to see the King and Queen.”

During their stay in Australia, the King and Queen attended church services and signed the first Bible. In addition to the gifts, the royals were also offered Tunnock’s tea cakes, Kangaroo jerky, and bouquets of flowers, which were taken to Admiralty House, where they stayed while in Sydney.

For the monarch’s health, the cancer treatment was paused while King Charles was residing in another country. However, two doctors were always with the royal on the trip.

Royal sources revealed to the media portals that the King and Queen have been attending 36 engagements in eight days but are also taking the required precautions to prevent the King from feeling exhausted.

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to know which gift will be given to which of the royal children.

